BJP leader in West Bengal, CK Bose stated that the idea of the Citizenship Amendment is good in principle and that he supported it, however, he felt that it was polarising on religion since Muslims were not included in the act. "Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) states that it is not based on religion. Then why are we stating that it is meant for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs? We should also include Muslims," he said.