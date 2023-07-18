Clash Breaks Out Over Remarks Against Prophet In Karnataka, Accused Arrested

A clash erupted between two groups over alleged derogatory references to Prophet Muhammad in Sindhanur Taluk of Raichur district in Karnataka on Sunday (July 16). The police have reportedly arrested four persons and booked 30 in connection with the case.

Woman allegedly posts derogatory statement against Prophet

A woman allegedly posted a derogatory statement on Instagram following which a group belonging to a particular community from Sindhanur went to the village to enquire about the person who posted the message. They returned to Sindhanur after the elders of the village warned the woman.

But the group again returned to Sindhanur and started to raise slogans in favour of the Prophet. Villagers opposing the actions, resulted in verbal altercations and clashes between both the groups.

Residents stage protest

The residents, meanwhile, staged a protest in front of the mini Vidhana Soudha office in Sindhanur. They demanded action against those who barged and assaulted the villagers.

