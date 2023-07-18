Clash Erupts Between Jharkhand ATS And Notorious Criminal Gang; Probe On

In the Patratu police station area of Ramgarh district, a clash erupted between the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and a notorious criminal gang led by Aman Sahu. This incident has prompted the police department to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter, with the entire case currently being monitored by the police headquarters. Preparations for stringent action against the organized gang are underway.

The confrontation took place in the dense jungle of Dadidih on Palu Road, within the jurisdiction of the Patratu police station. As a result of the exchange of gunfire, DSP Neeraj Kumar from the Jharkhand ATS and Sub-Inspector Sonu Kumar from the Ramgarh District Police sustained injuries. They were promptly admitted to Medica Hospital in Ranchi for medical treatment.

High-ranking police officials rush to hospital

Upon receiving information about the incident, several high-ranking officials from the Jharkhand police, including Director General of Police Ajay Kumar Singh, Additional Director General Sanjay Anand Lathkar, and Inspector General Abhayan EV Homkar, rushed to the Medica Hospital. They arrived to assess the situation and provide necessary support to the injured officers.

Joint operation based on confidential information

It is noteworthy that the police had launched a joint operation involving the Jharkhand ATS and the Patratu police based on confidential information about the organized gang led by Aman Sahu. The objective was to apprehend the criminals. However, during the operation, the gang members unleashed a barrage of gunfire upon the police and the ATS team.

Injured officers receiving medical attention

DSP Neeraj Kumar, leading the operation on behalf of the ATS, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, while SI Sonu Kumar from the Ramgarh District Police was shot in the leg. Both officers are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital, under the careful supervision of doctors.

The police department is determined to thoroughly investigate the clash and take appropriate action against the criminals involved. The incident highlights the risks and challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order as they continue their relentless efforts to curb criminal activities and ensure the safety of the public.