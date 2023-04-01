Clashes Break Out In Bihar's Nalanda During Ram Navami Procession, 14 Injured

As many as 14 people were injured after a clash broke out between two groups in the Nalanda district of Bihar during the Ram Navami procession on Friday.

The incident took place near Gagan Diwan, under the Laheri Police Station area. According to the police, people were seen pelting stones and setting the vehicles on fire. The injured were rushed to the Sadar Hospital in Nalanda.

"14 people were brought here. Of them, 4 had suffered bullet injuries, out of which 3 have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital. One person is admitted to the ICU. All are stable," Dr. Viswajeet Kumar, Sadar Hospital in Nalanda said.

After the altercation, police rushed to the scene of the clash.

Authorities assure miscreants will be identified

While talking to the media, Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar said, "We are getting the details of the incident through CCTV footage, a drone camera, and videography. On the basis of the evidence, the miscreants will be identified. They will not be spared; strict action will be taken. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed across the city as a preventive measure."

Nalanda SP, Ashok Mishra, said, "We are patrolling the area. The situation is peaceful now. Patrolling will be done through the night and Saturday morning. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed, and a request has been made for the suspension of the internet. The miscreants are being identified. An FIR will be registered against them, and stringent action will be taken."

Similar clashes also broke out in other parts of the country, including Malvani, Vadodara, Howarah, and Maharashtra’s Sambhaji Nagar.

(With agency inputs)