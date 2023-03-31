Clashes Break Out In Maha's Malvani, Vadodara During Ram Navami Procession

Clashes broke out in Mumbai’s Malvani, as two groups indulged in a scuffle during the Ram Navami Procession on Thursday night. The incident occurred at Malvani in suburban Malad (West) when the procession was going on and some people objected to the loud music. Reportedly, people were seen pelting stones, which created panic and caused one person to sustain injuries.

Cases have been lodged against over 40 people under the concerned sections of the Indian Penal Code, and some have also been detained.

Ajay Bansal, DCP of Mumbai, said, "We handled the tense situation successfully. One of the persons sustained a minor injury, however, we are probing the matter. We have registered FIRs and launched a full-fledged investigation."

Clashes break out in Vadodara

On the occasion of Ram Navami, incidents of violence were reported in several areas across the country. Police detailed over 24 people as clashes broke out in Vadodara. Similar alterations were also witnessed in Howrah, West Bengal, and Maharashtra’s Sambhaji Nagar.