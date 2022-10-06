Clashes Erupt During Annual Banni Stick Fight Festival In Andhra Pradesh; 50 Injured

A massive clash broke out in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh after the traditional Banni stick fight festival resulted in bloodshed on late Wednesday evening.

At least 50 people have been injured during the stick fight as part of the Banni festival on the occasion of Dussehra at Devaragattu in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district.

Thousands of men participated in the annual Banni festival in Andhra Pradesh’s Devaragattu near Malla Malleswara Swamy temple in the Holagunda Mandal of Kurnool district.

According to sources, injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Some of them are in critical condition. Police officials have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

Banni Festival

Every year, the Banni festival is celebrated by the people of Devaragattu on the occasion of Dussehra. Thousands of men participate in the stick fight. Apart from that, they can also be seen carrying flaming torches and long sticks. People from nearby villages in Andhra Pradesh and Bellary district in Karnataka also participate in the festival.

The festival, held in honor of the Mala Malleswara Swamy temple in the village, involves a stick-fight where participants try and take possession of two deities, believing that it would bring prosperity to their village if they managed to bring any of the idols to their side. The temple is owned and managed by the residents of Neraniki village.