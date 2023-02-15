Clashes Erupt Over Construction Of 'Toran Dwar' In Jharkhand's Palamu; Section 144 Imposed

Massive clashes erupted between two groups over the construction of the 'Toran gate' (entry gate) for Mahashivratri in the Panki area of Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, February 15. The verbal argument between the two groups escalated into a scuffle in which both groups resorted to stone pelting.

At least 12 people have been reportedly injured in clashes. According to Palamu SP CK Sinha, "The situation is under control with the presence of teams from 3 police stations. Action to be taken against accused”

Notably, Section 144 has been imposed in Panki and police officials have been deployed to maintain peace and avoid any untoward situation. Officials from Tarhasi, Pipratand and Lesliganj police stations are present at the spot. According to sources, several people have been detained from both groups.

