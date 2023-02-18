Class 2 boy writes condolence letter to PM Modi on his mother's demise, reply is now viral

Bengaluru-based class 2 student wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his condolences on the demise of his mother, Heeraben Modi, on December 30, 2022. The heartwarming response to the letter by PM Modi is now viral among netizens.

The class 2 student, identified as Aarush Srivatsa, in his condolence letter to PM Modi, wrote, "I am very sad to see on TV that your beloved mother Smt. Heera Ben, aged 100 years, passed away today. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. I pray for her soul to rest at the noble feet of almighty God. Om Shanti."

PM Modi in reply to the letter on January 25, wrote, "My gratitude for your heartfelt condolences on the passing away of my mother. Mother's demise is an irreparable loss and its pain is beyond words. I thank you for including me in your thoughts and prayers. Such gestures provide me with the strength and courage to bear this loss."

Both the letters were posted on a social media platform by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, Khusbhu Sundar. She wrote, "This is the quality of a true Statesman! Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji responds to the condolence letter of a class 2 student. These are life-changing gestures that will steer the life of this young one in the right direction."

The letters posted on Twitter have surfaced on the social media platform with over 1 million views and hundreds of replies from the netizens. A user in reply to the post, wrote, "This is so heartwarming. This child may be too young to understand this gesture right now, but it definitely will remain his most prized possession, forever."

Another user said, "It's truly inspiring to see leaders take the time to connect with young minds and make a positive impact on their lives." A user while appreciating the gesture of both PM Modi and the boy, said, "I can imagine how both PM and the kid would have felt while writing these letters. It's absolutely heart warming."