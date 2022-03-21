Clean slate for Goa on Monday; no COVID-19 case, death reported

Panaji, Mar 21 (PTI) Goa on Monday did not report a single COVID-19 case or death, leaving the tally and toll unchanged at 2,45,253 and 3,830 respectively, a state health department official said.

With 539 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests reached 19,05,595, he said.

The recovery count rose by two to touch 2,41,369, leaving Goa with 54 active cases, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,45,253, new cases 00, death toll 3830, discharged 241369, active cases 54, samples tested till date 1905595. PTI RPS BNM BNM

