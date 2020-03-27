Clean Water Essential, Eureka Forbes Appeals To Government For Urgent Listing

In a bid to contribute to helping the country during the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown, Marzin R. Shroff, CEO & Managing Director of Eureka Forbes Limited, has written to the Government asking for its services to be listed as 'essential'. Eureka Forbes Limited which produces Aquaguard Water Purifiers has a massive customer base of 7.5 million homes, who depend on it for drinking water.

Writing a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, the Eureka Forbes CEO explained how during the pan-India lockdown, with their services being asked to shut, they were receiving thousands of calls for maintenance of their Aquaguard Water Purifiers.

He stated that while the COVID-19 pandemic was indeed the priority, water-borne diseases caused due to a breakdown of their Aquaguard Water Purifiers could pose to be an added problem to the already escalating healthcare crisis.

"The last few days of lockdown has resulted in us having to shut down our on ground service teams and even our call centres across the Country and we have been receiving thousands of calls each day from our customers requesting for urgent attention of break-down services and mandatory maintenance of their purifiers. And we are helpless!," read his letter.

While saying that he understood that 'tough times needed tough measures,' Marzin R. Shroff requested the government, to list their operations under 'essential services', so that they could be allowed to operate during the pan-India lockdown. He stated that under the current notification, while the supply of Packaged Drinking water has been listed under essential services, the maintenance/repair of the existing Aquaguard water purifiers has not been listed. He assured that they would take all necessary precautions including providing protective gear to their team and following personal hygiene and social-distancing if allowed to operate during the lockdown.

"May I, therefore, request your kind consideration to please get us listed under ‘Essential Services’ so that we work together with the other agencies in our effort to contain the current pandemic and build a Healthy Nation together," he concluded.

