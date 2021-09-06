Experts have proposed stopping the discharge of industrial pollutants into the Yamuna river in Delhi. This is for maintaining its flow in order to pave the way for a cleaner Yamuna river. Speaking to ANI, Manoj Mishra, the Convener of the Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan said "It seems our decision-makers could not understand the river Yamuna and that is why they keep changing the goal post on it. If we talk about Yamuna Action Plan, then as per that plan, the river should have been rejuvenated by 2001.”

Yamuna has become 'Birbal Ki Khichdi': Manoj Mishra

Mishra further highlighted that the National Green Tribunal ordered the river to be rejuvenated by 2017 at all costs, but that this never happened. He went on to say that according to the DPCC, the Yamuna cannot be revitalised even by 2023. He stated that the goal of cleansing could not be realised until the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) was completely interlinked as well. The Yamuna, according to Mishra, the former IFS officer, cleaned itself in March-April last year when there was a lockdown. This is because there was no discharge of industrial pollutants, and enough rain. As a result, the river itself demonstrates that all it requires is the preservation of its natural flow and the avoidance of industrial contamination.

No immersions allowed; challans given for immersions discovered

The site's operator, Pawan Kumar Thakur, told ANI that there is no permit for immersion and that challans were given if any immersion was discovered. "We don't allow any sort of immersion of idols and materials used for worships. We issue a fine for that. We capture the number plate of vehicles of defaulters and the immersion of materials on camera," Thakur said. He also mentioned that the river's cleanliness has improved over the last few months, owing to the lockdown.

16 out of 30 drains do not meet biochemical oxygen requirements

According to a report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on the assessment of drain water quality, 16 of the 30 drains that discharge into the Yamuna does not meet the prescribed biochemical oxygen (BOD) demand requirements. Chemical oxygen demand (COD) and total suspended solids (TSS) limits are also being broken by some drains. There are 18 major drains that flow into the Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla in Delhi, according to the reports. Of these, the trap has been completed in 13 drains and two major drains, Najafgarh and Shahdara. These are included in the Interceptor Sewer Project. In this project, a substantial flow of sub-drains under their command areas will be trapped and treated. According to the report, an action plan has been established for the remaining three drains, which calls for the installation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) at the mouths of drains.

Recurring toxic layer foam on the Yamuna

Currently, a thin layer of toxic foam can be seen on the Yamuna river. A thick layer of toxic foam has been previously noticed as well, on the Yamuna river, the most recent time being June, and before that in April, preceded by February in 2021 alone. So far, this has been observed thrice this year but this has happened multiple times previously as well. PTI has quoted a Central Pollution Control Board member on the cause for the generation of this toxic foam. It was said that the high phosphate content in the wastewater caused this foam. The chemicals come from detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households. The government put a ban on the disposal of such detergents in the river, earlier this year in June.

What is Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan?

Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan is a people's effort to save the Yamuna river system in Delhi and its upstream and downstream portions from an already advanced and continuing onslaught on the ecological, geological, hydrological, aesthetic, cultural, and social-security aspects. It is a group of NGOs and individuals concerned about the Yamuna river's future. On February 7, 2007, Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan was founded as a people's movement for the Yamuna river's long-term recovery.

What is The Yamuna Action Plan?

The Yamuna Action Plan is a 1993 bilateral collaboration between the Indian and Japanese governments. It is a river rehabilitation initiative. The project is being carried out by the National River Conservation Directorate, the Ministry of Environment and Forests, and the Government of India. This is being done with financial assistance from the Japanese government through the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). The project was supposed to be finished by 2000. The project was still moving forward in 2019, with a new phase to clean up pollution in the river. The Yamuna River is a Ganga tributary.

