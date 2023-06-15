Cleaning The Yamuna Turns Political As AAP-Delhi L-G Office Trade Barbs

Why you're reading this: Cleaning the Yamuna has snowballed into a political controversy after Delhi water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the Lieutenant Governor's office on its efforts to clean the river. Reacting to Bharadwaj's comment, sources in the L-G's office said they don't need to prove to the Aam Aadmi Party government that they are making efforts to ensure cleanliness of the Yamuna. There are short term and long-term plans initiated to intensify the work to clean the Yamuna river under the supervision of the L-G, that's why there is improvement," an official at the L-G office said

Significant improvement in quality of water

The war of words comes following a monthly report of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee which stated that there has been a significant improvement in the quality of water in the Yamuna and the Najafgarh drain in May compared to the levels measured in 2022. Following that, a high-level committee of the National Green Tribunal, chaired by the Delhi L-G, reviewed the progress made since the committee was constituted and perused the action-taken report of the four previous meetings.

After the meet, the L-G office called the statement issued by Delhi water minister Saurabh Bhardwaj petty.The official quoted from the NGT order dated 09.01.2023 after the meeting. The NGT Bench has observed, “It does appear that the situation to a great extent remains unsatisfactory, in violation of judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and orders of this Tribunal, fixing rigid timelines which are being defied at whims, without accountability and without visible improvement in ground situation. Thus, effective execution regime appears to be necessary with involvement of topmost administrative authorities.”

Revealing details of the next meeting to be chaired by the LG over the cleaning work of the Yamuna river, officials said the sixth meeting is expected to take in the first week of next month.

Responding to the allegations by AAP government which alleged that the improvement in water quality is seen in accordance with six-point action plan announced by the chief minister in November 2021, the officials also said no work was done in the previous eight years of the Delhi government and hence the L-G had to take up the supervision.