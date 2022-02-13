Clear skies in Delhi; minimum temperature 7 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The national capital witnessed clear skies on Sunday morning and the minimum temperature was recorded at seven degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was 89 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius, it added.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of eight degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average and a maximum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius.

The city's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Sunday. The air quality index (AQI) read 244 at 9 am.

The air quality in neighbouring Faridabad (258), Gurugram (216), Ghaziabad (238), and Noida (218) was also recorded in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI AMP IJT

