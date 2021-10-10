Clear sky forecast for Delhi on Sunday

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 22.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity was recorded at 71 per cent.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky during the day. The maximum temperature will settle around 36 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The air quality index was recorded in the moderate category at 173, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI NIT DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)