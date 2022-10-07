As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam faces the brunt, a 90-second-long, clearer video of mass conversion in Delhi was accessed by Republic Media Network on Friday, October 7. In the video, Gautam, who holds the portfolios of Social Welfare, SC & ST, Cooperative, Gurudwara Elections and Women & Child Development in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, can be spotted at the event where 10,000 Hindus were converted en masse to Buddhism.

A preacher, in the video, is heard administering an oath, "I will never consider Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh as God and won't worship them. I will never consider Ram and Krishna as God and won't worship them. I will not follow Gauri Ganpati and any other God and Goddess of Hindu religion and won't worship them."

AAP faces BJP's ire

Sharing another video from the event on Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked AAP. Manoj Tiwari, MP from the BJP, wrote on the microblogging site, "Why is AAP so anti-Hindu? Against the Hindu religion, he is not just taking oath but also, administering it to others."

AAP Minister defends conversion event

Earlier in the day, sharing pictures (now deleted) from the event at the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Jhandewalan in New Delhi, organised by the Buddhist Society of India, Gautam had written, "With the support of Mission Jai Bhim”, more than 10,000 intellectuals took a pledge to make a caste-free and untouchable India by converting to the Faith of Gautam Buddha.”

Speaking to Republic TV, Rajendra Gautam brazened it out by asserting that such mass conversion ceremonies take place on a routine basis. He remarked, "Show me one statement of mine where I have asked people to hurt religious sentiments. Raj Rattan Ji administered 22 pledges. And I also took those pledges along with the people. As far as religious sentiments are concerned, everyone has their own faith. I respect all religions because I believe in Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution."

Countering BJP's criticism, he stressed, "If BJP wants everyone to repose faith in those whom they believe in, it is wrong. The Constitution gives everyone the right to follow their own religion".