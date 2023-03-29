Clicked A Picture With PM Modi? Trace Your Photos Through NaMo App's New AI Feature

If you have clicked a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and struggling to find it, a team working on the NaMo App has come up with an AI-based solution. A new feature called 'Photo Booth' has recently been added to the NaMo app and this helps trace the photograph which can also be downloaded. To access the recorded memories, all that one needs to do is scan one’s face and hit the search button and all the relevant pictures will pop up. According to an official, "We are using artificial intelligence for this and through this technology, photos come up during the search process,” an official told ANI.

The feature will be accessible to all. "During any event of PM Modi, several people come to welcome him. AI feature will use technology and get them photographs too," a source told ANI.

Notably, a team working on the NaMo App is working on the features of this initiative. Sources said that as of now, the AI process can track a photograph up to 30 days old but this will soon trace photos that are much older.

Speaking to media persons, an MP said, "For MPs and leaders it’s easy to trace their photographs but for others who have no way to get access to their photographs, this is phenomenal."

According to sources, it is one-of-kind feature and NaMo App is one of the first platforms to use it so extensively in line with PM Modi’s penchant for technology.

On Monday, at a meeting of BJP MPs, Prime Minister Modi asked them to make use of technology. According to sources, Prime Minister Modi said, "One need not be a technical expert but must learn to evolve and adapt by constantly learning."

The BJP parliamentary party meeting took place on Monday in the Parliament complex in New Delhi. The meeting began with the BJP MPs congratulating PM Modi for leading them to score three big wins in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the northeastern states. PM Modi was felicitated by the party leaders for the party’s win in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland where they have a coalition government.