Climate Change 'hitting Us From Various Different Angles,' Says FM Sitharaman

Climate change is hitting us in everyday life, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Saturday, April 15 during a panel discussion at a World Bank-organised event on “Making it Personal: How Behavioral Change Can Tackle Climate Change”.

“Climate is now hitting us from various different angles, hitting us in everyday life,” she said.

FM answers how India implements the LiFE agenda?

In response to a question about how India carries out the LiFE agenda, the Union Finance Minister stated that it is done through "repeated persuasion, repeated speaking about and speaking about issues which you think are commonplace, but repeated speaking by people who hold positions, by people who are responsible, by people who can really catch eyeballs."

“That’s where and that is why I think most advertising campaigns for very mundane things catch hold of top icons to support the idea,” she said.

What is LiFE?

The Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) programme, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, intends to promote the adoption of sustainable lifestyles in India and around the world in order to combat the problems of environmental degradation and climate change.

The LiFE programme seeks to change social norms around climate by utilising the power of social networks. It intends to establish and support a worldwide community of people known as "Pro-Planet People" (P3) who will all be dedicated to embracing and promoting ecologically sustainable lives.

“You need to have more people talking about it, more influential people talking about it,” said Finance Minister Sitharaman.

Sitharaman on DPI

Sitharaman also spoke extensively about DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure). She emphasised how, over the past few years, India has contributed to focused, effective, and inclusive service delivery through cutting-edge techniques.

“As we are dealing with multiple challenges in macroeconomics and pandemic-related ones. available instances show that the potential of DPI to contribute to both public and private sectors is both enormous and can transform the development trajectory of the country even under difficult times. In India, during the last couple of years, we have seen how DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure) can contribute to targeted quick and efficient and inclusive service delivery through innovative methods,” said the Union Finance Minister during her keynote address.