Clincher: Mansukh Hiren Seen On CCTV Entering Sachin Vaze's Car Week Before Antilia Scare

In a super exclusive, Republic Media Network has accessed CCTV footage dated February 17, 2021, which was captured near CST Junction near Police Headquarters, where Mansukh Hiren was seen entering Sachin Vaze's black Mercedes. In the footage, it is seen that the black Mercedes (One of the cars that have been seized by NIA) stops as Mansukh Hiren crosses the road and then enters the car. Hiren was seen wearing a white shirt and black pants waiting for a truck to pass by so that he can enter Sachin Vaze's car.

This was captured on February 17, a few days before explosives were planted outside Antilia, making it clear that Hiren and Vaze had met before February 25, the day a suspicious green Scorpio car with explosives was parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani. Earlier, as per information accessed by Republic, Sachin Vaze's driver had told the agencies that he had been asked to park the Scorpio car in the Police headquarters on February 20, and the car had been come in and out of there multiple times between then and when it came to be parked at Antilia.

Sachin Vaze Raided 'Tipsy Bar' To Misguide After Mansukh Hiren's murder?

As per the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad, Sachin Vaze had attempted to create an alibi for himself by raiding a bar after Mansukh Hiren was allegedly killed. "Nothing was achieved from the probe done on the Tipsy bar on the intervening night of 4th and 5th March. Such an important unit from the headquarters has no connection with such a raid. Even after nothing was recovered from the raid, a detailed punchnama (Postmortem report) was made. This is suspicious," said the ATS in their document seeking for custody of the suspended API. The ATS document added that Vaze made up all this in order to show that he was not involved anywhere or did not meet Hiren since the time he left the house till his death. They also said that Sachin Vaze could be seen getting out of a car outside Tipsy bar at 11:48 pm and Hiren on the other hand left his residence at 10:32 and is seen going towards the Khopat area of Thane.

Thane Sessions Court Orders ATS To Stop Probe, Hand Over Case To NIA

The Thane Sessions Court directed the Maharashtra ATS on Wednesday to stop the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death and hand over the case to the NIA. The court's order came on a plea by the Central agency which complained that the ATS is yet to hand over relevant documents despite it taking over the case on March 20. It is pertinent to note that NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case on March 8 itself and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25. At the time of publishing he is being taken to a special NIA court for extension of his custody.

NIA Seeks To Invoke UAPA Against Vaze

In the Antilia bomb scare probe, the NIA on Wednesday filed an application before a special Mumbai court, seeking to invoke the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the probe against Vaze and his alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare matter. As per sources, the court is set to hear NIA's plea on March 25.

(Image: PTI/ANI)

