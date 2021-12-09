Old Clip Of Officers Hoisting 'Jolly Good Fellow' Gen Rawat Shows What He Meant To Them

One of the most decorated Armymen of the country, CDS General Bipin Rawat passed away in a helicopter crash on Wednesday. The death of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel killed in the crash was mourned by the citizens across the country. The respect for General Rawat across the nation was evident in the tributes that poured in for him from some of the veterans of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers, politicians across parties, film and sports personalities were deeply saddened by his demise and praised his four-decade legacy for the nation as an Armyman. Not just on Twitter and media, General Rawat enjoyed a similar standing among his peers. This was evident in a video of the CDS being honoured by other Armymen.

CDS General Bipin Rawat honoured by senior officers in throwback video

In the video, the senior officers, all dressed in their uniforms, could be seen lifting General Rawat out of respect. The Chief of Defence Staff was delighted with the reverence shown by his peers.

The video tweeted by IAS officers 2009 Batch, Chhattisgarh Cadre, captioned General Rawat as a 'jolly good fellow' while the lyrics of the song 'He's a jolly good fellow' played in the background.

The respect that the Armyman and his accomplishments got from the officers was visible in the manner in which they addressed him. The caption in the video mentioned him as the 'contact boss', and that it was heartbreaking for them to see him depart.

CDS Bipin Rawat and 12 others die in helicopter crash

CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were on their way to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu where General Rawat was to interact with the student officers and college staff. They were heading to the venue in an Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter. They started their journey from Sulur Air Base at 11:48 AM and were scheduled to reach Wellington by 12.15 PM.

However, around 12.08 PM, the helicopter's contact with Air Traffic Control at Sulur Air Base was lost. Locals from the forest near Coonoor were alerted and they spotted the remains of the helicopter in flames. Subsequently, the rescue operations were carried out, and it was confirmed just before 6.30 PM that General Rawat and others had passed away.