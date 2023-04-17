Close Shave For Bihar Guv As Fire Tender In His Convoy Overturns, 5 Injured

Quick links:
Image: @RajBhavanHP
Five people were injured as a fire tender in Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar's convoy hit a divider, overturned and then collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in Vaishali district on Monday, police said. The accident happened near Bhagwanpur on the Hajipur-Muzaffarpur highway around 11.30 am, they said.
The governor escaped unhurt, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Hajipur Omprakash said. "The fire tender, which was the last vehicle in the governor's convoy, hit a divider and overturned and then collided with an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite side," he said. "The conditions of those injured are stated to be stable," he added.
