Andhra CM Reddy, Union Ministers Launch Door Delivery Facility Of Fertilizers To Farmers

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Union Ministers launched the door delivery facility of fertilizers to farmers, PoS (Point of sale) version, and SMS gateway from Rythu Bharosa Kendras. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government introduced Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to aid farmers in every step from the purchase of seed to sale of their product. RBK acts as a one-stop destination to address all the needs of farmers across the state, he added.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda and Minister for State Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya joined the Chief Minister through video conference from Delhi to launch the facilities to farmers.

"We have set up about 10,641 RBKs near the Village and ward secretariats and appointed BSC Agriculture graduates as agriculture and horticulture assistants to address the farmers' issues. All the RBKs are equipped with required infrastructure, where farmers can book the seeds and farm needs through digital kiosks and the material will be delivered to them within 48 hours," Chief Minister Reddy said.

'6.9 lakh tonnes of seed have been distributed to farmers': CM

So far 6.9 lakh tonnes of seed have been distributed to 13.64 lakh farmers across the state despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister further asserted. Furthermore, about 49.14 lakh farmers along with the details of the harvesting crops in 1.12 crore acres were registered on the e-crop booking app, he said.

Revealing about the input subsidy, the Chief Minister said that the state government initiated the Rythu Bharosa scheme, where an input subsidy of Rs 13,500 is provided to the farmers in three intervals. Rs 7500 during Kharif, Rs 4,000 in the Rabi season and Rs 2000 at a harvest time in January, he said. In addition to cash transfer, farmers in the state are assured of services like 9 hours of free electricity, crop insurance, digging of free borewells, help in purchasing farm inputs, interest-free loans, and training and capacity building through RBKs, he added.

Fertilizers ordered by farmers will be delivered to the doorstep

According to the official release by the government, farmers can now order fertilizers from their villages and it will be delivered at their doorstep. The Andhra govt has taken an initiative to set up a dedicated call centre (155251) to address the farmers' issues across the State, where nearly 46,500 calls have been received so far, the release informed. Besides these, the farmers are also being trained through virtual platforms in advanced and effective methods of cultivation to maximize the harvest and increase the income, it added.



(With inputs from ANI) (Image PTI)