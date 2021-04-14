CM Amarinder Faces Heat As HC Quashes Punjab Govt's Sacrilege Case Probe; Sidhu Joins In

The Captain Amarinder Singh government has come under fire from the Opposition after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed its investigation into a firing incident in Kotkapura town four years ago. The HC, in its April 9 order, also directed the state to reconstitute the SIT without IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh.

The case had led to the downfall of the SAD-BJP government in the 2017 Assembly polls. The Kotkapura firing case dates back to October 14, 2015, when the police opened fire on a crowd in Bargiri village protesting against ‘sacrilege’, killing two persons.

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the AAP have attacked the Punjab government for the poor investigation in the contentious matter. Joining them was former cabinet minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who demanded that the findings of the SIT probe be made public. On Tuesday, he paid obeisance at Burj Jawahar Singh gurdwara at Bargari, the epicentre of the sacrilege incidents, and hit out at his own party for “not presenting the facts.”

The Punjab government has said it will challenge the High Court order that quashed the state’s SIT probe report into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident. CM Amarinder Singh said his government will challenge any adverse decision in the Supreme Court, asserting that its probe was “totally fair, impartial and unbiased”.

Opposition attacks Amarinder Singh govt

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the Captain’s reaction to the HC order as “ranting of a spoilt kid” adding that his “midsummer madness” signalled his defeat in the upcoming assembly polls. “The Chief Minister’s absurd and self-contradictory statement is a clear sign that he has lost his mental equilibrium,” Badal said.

Meanwhile, Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann, alleged that the Badals had withdrawn all cases involving Amarinder “at the last moment”. Mann said Amarinder was only returning the favour to SAD. “The only difference is that in Amarinder’s case the witness turned hostile and in Badal’s case, the lawyer had turned hostile,” he added.

Responding to the attacks, Captain Amarinder asked the Opposition parties to wait for the detailed order before claiming victory. “The SIT, at no point, absolved the Badal family of their involvement in the incident,” he said, vowing to ensure justice for the families.