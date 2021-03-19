CM Amarinder Singh Rules Out Job Reservation Policy For Locals In Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has opposed the idea of reservation of jobs for locals in a state. Addressing media on the completion of four years of the Congress government in Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh refuted the idea of reservation of jobs for locals in any state.

CM Amarinder Singh said he's a firm believer that India is one country and in the theory of "India for Indians". Responding to the question on Haryana passing a bill providing 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state, Amarinder Singh said, “If we start regionalising, we will suffer".

Emphasising the idea of 'India for Indians', Punjab CM stated that there was no state in India where Punjabis weren't flourishing and not doing a great job. "Why Punjabis cannot buy land in Himachal Pradesh or do not have certain rights in Kashmir and Rajasthan," asked Captain Amarinder Singh.

'Use ballot papers for Punjab Assembly elections 2022'

Talking about the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh supported the use of ballot paper instead of EVM machines. Punjab CM said that we should go back to ballot papers. He also said that he is among the first to oppose the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Punjab CM asked why advanced countries like Japan, Sweden, and the UK are still using ballot papers instead of EVMs.

Job quota for locals in Haryana, Jharkhand, and UP

States like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand have come up with job quota bills for the locals. After the Haryana state government, the Jharkhand cabinet approved an employment policy that mandates 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs to a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 for local residents. It has been reported that the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. It was also revealed that the policy will be implemented in the industrial units during the initial phase.

Now, the Uttar Pradesh government on March 18 announced a job quota for local people in private jobs (Reservation For Locals in Private Sector). The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority said the local residents will be given 40 percent reservation in private sector jobs.