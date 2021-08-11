CM Amarinder Thanks Health Minister For 'prompt Response' To Punjab's Vaccine Request

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya on Wednesday for 'promptly responding' to his request for increased vaccine supply to Punjab. Captain Amarinder had met Mandaviya earlier in the day, and sought increased vaccine allocation for the state, along with the supply of 55 lakh doses, considering the forthcoming festive season.

"While ordering for 25% immediate increase in vaccine supply, he has assured to meet our full demand by end-October," the Punjab CM said in a tweet.

During the meeting, Mandaviya assured Capt Amarinder of all help with regards to sufficient vaccine supply. He asserted that the supplies would ease from next month, he would fulfill the state’s requirement by Oct 31.

Captain Amarinder also urged Mandaviya to favourably consider Punjab’s proposal for setting up a Bulk Drug Park at Bathinda. In October 2020, the state government had applied to set up the park over 1320-acre land in Bathinda, with its council of ministers approving attractive incentives for the same.

The incentives include - Power at Rs 2 per unit, CETP Charges at Rs 50/KL, Water at Re 1/KL, Steam at 50 paise/Kg Solid Waste Treatment at @ Rs. 1/Kg, Warehouse Charges at Rs. 2/sq. m Feet and Annual Park Maintenance at Rs. 1/sq. m.

Amarinder Singh in Delhi

He further asked the Health Minister, who also holds an additional portfolio of Chemicals & Fertilizers, to enhance the allocation of DAP stocks to Punjab, as per the revised demand by the State. Suppliers should be directed to ensure that adequate supplies are given as per schedule, Captain said, reiterating the points raised in this regard during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday.

The Punjab CM, who is on an official visit to Delhi has held meetings with Amit Shah and Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi, apart from Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6:30 PM on Wednesday and the two leaders are expected to discuss several issues, including the security concerns in Punjab ahead of Independence Day.