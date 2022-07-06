CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces 30-day 'Delhi Shopping Festival' From Jan 28-Feb 26 In 2023

In a key development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday informed about the 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival which will be organised from January 28 to February 26 in 2023.

In the announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Delhi Shopping Festival is open for everyone and people from across the nation as well as the world will be invited. This will be the biggest shopping festival in India. We are starting it now. I expect that in a few years, we will make it the biggest shopping festival in the world. Further asking people to book tickets, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “People from every corner of the nation will be invited to experience Delhi’s culture and tradition. There will be items for every generation in the Delhi Shopping Festival. Try to do tickets in advance as people from across the world will be attending the biggest shopping festival of the nation."

'Huge opportunity for Delhi's businessmen to increase trade & commerce': Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal further said, “Through this Festival, Delhi’s economy will receive a major boost. It will be a huge opportunity for Delhi’s businessmen, an opportunity for them to increase their business. It will be a huge opportunity to present Delhi on an international level. It will generate thousands of jobs.”

Through this Festival, Delhi's economy will receive a major boost. It'll be a huge opportunity for Delhi's businessmen, an opportunity for them to increase their business. It'll be a huge opportunity to present Delhi on an international level. It'll generate thousands of jobs: CM pic.twitter.com/SWN0mf89C3 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

“This will be an unparalleled shopping experience. Heavy discounts will be offered. Entire Delhi will be decorated. Exhibitions will also be organised. Technology, health and wellness, and entertainment programs will be organised in the Delhi Shopping Festival. Around 200 concerts will be organised in a month in Delhi,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

“Special Food Walks will be organised in this Shopping festival, all renowned restaurants will participate will their exotic cuisines. We are also trying to tie up with airlines to provide packages to people living outside Delhi,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal further said.