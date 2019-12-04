Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Installation Of 11,000 WiFi Hotspots Across The Capital

Delhi Chief Minister and founder of the Aam Admi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will be installing Wi-fi hotspots across the city in order to make connectivity easier and simpler. Kejriwal added that the project was a part of the party's manifesto, and now they have delivered on it as well.

'Have delivered on all promises'

Kejriwal said that with the announcement, the AAP led Delhi government has delivered on all its promises. He said that people from all sectors - education, health, etc will be the beneficiaries of this project. Kejriwal announced, "11,000 hotspots will be installed across the city, with 4,000 hotspots will installed on the top of bus stands and 7,000 hotspots across different markets in the National capital." He highlighted that the installation of the 700 hotspots will be such that 100 hotspots will be installed in every assembly.

"On December 16, the inauguration of the first 100 Wi-fis will take place and post-December 16, 500 more hotspots will be installed every week," the CM added.

Highlighting the cost of the entire project, Kejriwal said that it costs just under Rs 100 crores and is being charged on a rent model, where the government will be paying charges to the firm every month on the basis of every hotspot.

In order to use the services, a user will have to download and register a mobile app - which will be available soon. Users will be able to avail Wi-fi connection every 500 meters and the range of a hotspot is 100 meters. There will be no loss of connection if a person shifts from one hotspot to another.

Users will be able to avail 1.5 GB data free per day, and a total of 15 GB data free per month and will be able to access the internet with a speed of 100 Mbps on average.

The Delhi CM finally added that this was just the first phase of Wifi installation and that more hotspots will be added in remaining areas depending on the experience.

