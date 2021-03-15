CM Arvind Kejriwal Blames BJP For Trying To curtail Powers Of Elected Govt In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister and the head of the Aam Admi Party on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to force itself in the matters handled by the Delhi government in the national capital, where APP had won with majority recently. He accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to "drastically curtail the powers of the elected government through a Bill in Lok Sabha." He said that it is 'against the judgment by Constitution bench.' Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present the amended Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha.

'Unconstitutional and anti-democracy move by BJP'

The Centre through this Bill is trying to authorise the Lieutenant Governor of New Delhi, so the latter can take decisions equivalent to the Delhi government. CM Kejriwal however has been against the measures taken by the saffron brigade to gain control over New Delhi. He tweeted "After being rejected by ppl of Del (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected govt through a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to the Constitution Bench judgment. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional and anti-democracy to move (sic)."



The BJP led Centre basically intends to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and redefine the roles of the Council of Ministers and the L-G in Delhi. The amendment will reportedly take into consideration the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government.



The proposal by the BJP to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was also ciriticised by the Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who alleged that this step would "snatch the power of the elected government in New Delhi and give it to the Centre-appointed L-G." Recently, the AAP called BJP's step to amend the Bill as "murder of constitutional democracy" while Kejriwal has been vocal against the Centre's attempts to force itself into matters of the Delhi government.