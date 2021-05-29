CM Arvind Kejriwal Hints At Gradual Unlocking As Delhi Records 900 New COVID-19 Cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the national capital reported about 900 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the first time the daily figure went below the 1000-mark during the second wave.

CM Kejriwal said, "During the lockdown, it is usually the poor people who suffer the most. We will keep unlocking gradually as the cases keep declining. Around 900 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This is for the first time (during the second wave) that we have reported cases below 1,000."

He added, "I am hopeful that as cases continue to decrease, the city will soon open up more. We want economic activities to be back on track so that the economy can open up."

When asked about the procurement of more COVID vaccines on an urgent basis, the CM said, "We have done global tender and are hoping that some company comes. Different governments have done global tendering but the results have not been inspiring. If some company approaches us, it will be good. But what I understand is that world over companies want to talk to the Centre for procurement of vaccines."

Delhi will begin to unlock gradually: CM Kejriwal

In an online briefing on Friday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the city government will start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually while cautioning that whatever gains Delhi has made in the one-and-a-half months of lockdown, cannot be squandered away by lifting the restrictions in one go.

As per the latest health bulletin, 1,141 fresh cases and 139 deaths were recorded on Friday. These new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 23,951. The number of people under home isolation dipped to 7,111 from 8,247 on Thursday while the number of containment zones dropped to 22,701 from 34,354 a day before, the bulletin said.