CM Arvind Kejriwal Relaunches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ Campaign To Control Air Pollution

Speaking on solutions to bring the air pollution issue under control, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference on Tuesday and highlighted three main campaigns undertaken by the National Capital:

‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’- to encourage citizens to switch off their vehicle's engines while waiting at traffic signals.

Once a week don't use own vehicle- The Chief Minister had urged citizens to at least one time in a week share or use public transport instead of own vehicle while going travelling anywhere.

Green Delhi Application- To down the app and become Delhi Government's 'eyes' and 'ears' and inform if any environment-threatening activities are found by citizens.

After pointing out the campaigns, Kejriwal urged citizens to continue the process as it has proven to be successful in bringing down the pollution in Delhi.

Delhi CM's approach in bringing down pollution:

"Experts say that if we do not take out our vehicle at least once a week and travel on the metro, bus, or share vehicle with others then pollution can be brought down and fuel can be saved. If you've not downloaded the Green Delhi app, do it. If you see pollution anywhere in Delhi -a truck causing air pollution, any industry that's causing pollution, waste being burnt- you can complain through the app. Our team will reach the spot &stop the source of pollution. 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative to again start from October 18," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the three highlighted points.

Delhi CM's Bio-decomposer method

The Delhi government on Monday, October 11, started spraying free bio-decomposer solutions in farmland. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai initiated the program at his farm located in North Delhi’s Fatehpur Jat village as he sprayed the bio-decomposer created by the ICAR- Indian Agriculture Research Institute (Pusa). The initiative is focused to decompose the stubble on the farms and eliminate another factor that chokes Delhi during the winters. This year, the application received by the environment department demanded 4000 acres to be sprinkled with the decomposer, while in 2020, 2000 acres of land was sprinkled.