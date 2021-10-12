CM Arvind Kejriwal Relaunches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ Campaign To Control Air Pollution

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/"ANI
Speaking on solutions to bring the air pollution issue under control, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference on Tuesday and highlighted three main campaigns undertaken by the National Capital:
After pointing out the campaigns, Kejriwal urged citizens to continue the process as it has proven to be successful in bringing down the pollution in Delhi.
आइए हम सब मिलकर अपने हिस्से का प्रदूषण कम करें। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/sGfh3y06Iy— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 12, 2021
"Experts say that if we do not take out our vehicle at least once a week and travel on the metro, bus, or share vehicle with others then pollution can be brought down and fuel can be saved. If you've not downloaded the Green Delhi app, do it. If you see pollution anywhere in Delhi -a truck causing air pollution, any industry that's causing pollution, waste being burnt- you can complain through the app. Our team will reach the spot &stop the source of pollution. 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' initiative to again start from October 18," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the three highlighted points.
The Delhi government on Monday, October 11, started spraying free bio-decomposer solutions in farmland. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai initiated the program at his farm located in North Delhi’s Fatehpur Jat village as he sprayed the bio-decomposer created by the ICAR- Indian Agriculture Research Institute (Pusa). The initiative is focused to decompose the stubble on the farms and eliminate another factor that chokes Delhi during the winters. This year, the application received by the environment department demanded 4000 acres to be sprinkled with the decomposer, while in 2020, 2000 acres of land was sprinkled.