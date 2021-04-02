CM Arvind Kejriwal To Chair Emergency Meet With Health Officials Amid COVID Surge In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will chair an urgent meeting on Friday (April 2) with the state Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with his department officials to prepare an action plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of an increase in cases. The meeting will discuss issues like containment zones, vaccination drive, and maintaining the availability of hospital beds.

As per an official release after the Chief Minister's orders, beds have been increased by 25 per cent for ICU, and 25 per cent for normal ward beds in 33 private hospitals. The COVID designated beds for normal wards have increased by 842, and there is an increase of 230 in ICU beds. There are now 838 COVID designated ICU beds in 33 private hospitals. The vaccination centres have been increased to around 600.

"Post the orders by CM Kejriwal, surveillance and monitoring teams have been sternly observing the situation at the district level. Moreover, tracing of up to a minimum of 30 contacts of those who have been tested positive will be done. They will also be required to isolate themselves so that the spread can be contained at the initial stage," the release said. READ | Amitabh Bachchan gets COVID-19 vaccine shot; speaks on his 'historic' experience

Earlier, Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that COVID-19 testing will be increased to 80,000 per day in the national capital. Delhi government had earlier this week capped the guests allowed at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces. It also said that only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30.

COVID Cases in Delhi

Delhi reported 2,790 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,121 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Thursday. With this, the total cases in the national capital rose to 6,65,220 including 10,498 active cases and 6,43,686 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 11,036 including the new deaths. As many as 78,073 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate touched 3.57 per cent. As of April 2, more than 36 lakh vaccinations were administered

COVID Cases in India

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 cases and 469 coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours. With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,23,03,131. With 469 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,63,396. There are 6,14,696 active cases in the nation as of now. A total of 6,87,89,138 people has been vaccinated across the country till now. From Thursday, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years.



