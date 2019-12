Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a comprehensive health campaign “Nirogi Rajasthan” on Tuesday to mark the completion of one year of his government. Nirogi Rajasthan is aimed at making people aware of various health problems and diseases so that they can take preventive steps. At the 'Run for Nirogi' Rajasthan campaign, Gehlot said that he hopes the dream of healthy Rajasthan is successful.