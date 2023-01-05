Last Updated:

Rajasthan CM Speaks To Jharkhand Counterpart Hemant Soren On Shri Sammed Shikharji Issue

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday talked to his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren over the issue of Shri Sammed Shikharji.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Ashok Gehlot

Image: ANI


Shri Sammed Shikharji is a Jain pilgrimage centre in the Parasnath Hills of Jharkhand. The Jharkhand government has decided to turn it into a tourist attraction, which has irked the Jain community. They say the decision will jeopardise the sacredness of the site.

“There was a detailed discussion on the phone with the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren regarding the demand of the Jain community regarding Tirtha Shri Sammed Shikhar ji,” Gehlot tweeted.

Gehlot said Soren has assured that he also wants a positive solution to the issue as soon as possible. 

