Rajasthan CM Speaks To Jharkhand Counterpart Hemant Soren On Shri Sammed Shikharji Issue

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday talked to his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren over the issue of Shri Sammed Shikharji.

Shri Sammed Shikharji is a Jain pilgrimage centre in the Parasnath Hills of Jharkhand. The Jharkhand government has decided to turn it into a tourist attraction, which has irked the Jain community. They say the decision will jeopardise the sacredness of the site.

“There was a detailed discussion on the phone with the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren regarding the demand of the Jain community regarding Tirtha Shri Sammed Shikhar ji,” Gehlot tweeted.

झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री श्री हेमन्त सोरेन से फोन पर तीर्थ श्री सम्मेद शिखर जी को लेकर जैन समाज की मांग के संबंध में विस्तार से चर्चा हुई। उन्होंने यकीन दिलाया है कि वो भी चाहते हैं कि इस मुद्दे का जल्द से जल्द सकारात्मक हल निकाला जाए। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 4, 2023

Gehlot said Soren has assured that he also wants a positive solution to the issue as soon as possible.