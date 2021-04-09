CM Ashok Gehlot Writes To PM Modi; Claims Rajasthan To Run Out Of COVID Vaccines In 2 Days

Following Maharashtra's claims of vaccine shortage, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the stock of COVID-19 vaccine in the state will be exhausted in the next 2 days. Highlighting that Rajasthan has administered 86,89,770 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, Gehlot has urged the Prime Minister to deliver another 30 lakh doses to the state to ensure the continuation of the immunization drive. Gehlot's letter comes a day after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan slammed politics over vaccination, laying down figures of India's vaccine distribution.

In his letter, CM Gehlot also pointed at the 'Tika Utsav' proposed by the Prime Minister on Thursday, and assured that Rajasthan will aim for maximum vaccination of people above 45 years of age. The Congress leader also said that the state has already planned to increase the pace of vaccination to 5 lakh beneficiaries per day.

"In today's video conference, you have proposed 'Tika Utsav' from 11th to 14th April and to aim for 100% vaccination of people who are 45 years and above. I appreciate this and assure you that Rajasthan will aim for maximum vaccination of people of this age group. We have already planned to increase the pace of the vaccination to 5 lakh beneficiaries per day through collaborative approach and effective mobilization of beneficiaries," Gehlot wrote.

"The present stock of vaccine Rajasthan will finish in the next 2 days. Therefore, it is requested that at least another 30 lakh doses of vaccine be provided to us immediately so that the momentum that we have built up can be maintained and maximum eligible beneficiaries can be vaccinated at the earliest," he added. Notably, as per the Health Ministry data, Rajasthan is amongst the top three states to have received the most number of COVID-19 vaccines. While Maharashtra has received the most doses, Rajasthan has received 1,04,95,860 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine doses second-behind Maharashtra.

Maharashtra claims vaccine shortage

On Thursday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope claimed that state has only two days of COVID-19 vaccine stock left. Claiming that states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, etc. have been given more vaccines in comparison with population and COVID-19 cases, he stated that Maharashtra has been given only 7.5 lakh vaccine doses in the latest allotment. While acknowledging that the Centre had increased this limit to 17 lakh, Tope opined that this was not enough as the state is vaccinating approximately 6 lakh people every day.

Health Minister counters Opposition

On the other hand, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan hit out at Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra government for their "poor vaccination" efforts. Countering the demand of these states to remove the existing age cap for vaccination, he stressed that the primary aim of vaccination is to reduce mortality among the most vulnerable people. He said that it is an established practice across the world to prioritize as long as the supply of vaccines remains limited. Citing data, the Union Health Minister highlighted that the aforesaid states faired quite poorly in ensuring the coverage of healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens in the inoculation drive.

Amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases across India, the Health Minister also chaired a crucial meeting of Group of Ministers on Friday morning. During his briefing at the 24th meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers, the Union Health Minister said that the Coronavirus facilities across the country are quite well maintained. He said, "Currently, there are 15,440 dedicated healthcare facilities for Coronavirus patients, which have more than 18 lakh beds."

Stating that the country is currently facing the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "Maharashtra is currently the worst affected state in the country. He also informed that many states across the country have now resorted to stricter restrictions and lockdowns across the affected cities.