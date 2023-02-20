Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Writes To PM Modi, Urges To Announce Census Schedule Soon

Stating that census aids in the formulation of national development strategies, Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, urging him to instruct officials to announce the census date as soon as possible.

"For the last 150 years, censuses have been conducted every 10 years. It helps in collecting data related to the social, cultural, and economic changes in the last ten years. It helps in formulating the developmental policies for the country," Baghel said in his letter.

"In 2011, for the first time, a social, economic, and caste census was also conducted, based on which the current welfare schemes are being carried out. But the census data was only applicable for a period of 10 years. The data is not suitable after 12 years. It would be better if a new survey were carried out at the earliest. In the survey, it should also be found how much benefit actually reached the deprived sections," the letter further read.

What is the Census?

A census is a combination of processes for gathering, assembling, analysing, evaluating, publishing, and disseminating statistical information about the population, housing, and geographic location. Population characteristics are supplied as of a specific date and include demographic, social, and economic information (reference period).

The primary goal of a population and housing census is to gather and disseminate fundamental facts for a given time period, such as age, sex, relationship to the head of family, and other characteristics like education and occupation. Census data are used in a number of strategies, including: development planning purposes; estimation of levels and variations in population and housing characteristics; estimation of sources of labour force; and learning about special population groups.