Mamata Banerjee Appalled At Weak Immunity Of Fully Jabbed Persons; Urges Immediate Probe

As West Bengal witnesses a surge in COVID cases post the festivities of Durga Puja in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the new cases of COVID infection in the state were mostly amongst those who have been fully vaccinated. The CM further added that the immunity among those who were administered both doses was not exceeding six months. Hence, CM Banerjee has now directed the State Health Secretary to take up the matter with the Centre and sought to know the reasons behind it.

CM Mamata Banerjee urges State Health Secy to conduct study & notify Central govt

CM Banerjee while notifying the Health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam to take stock of the matter stated that she would ask the latter to write to the Health Ministry to ascertain the reason behind the rise in cases and fallen immunity even after getting vaccinated with both the doses. While stating the same, the Chief Minister also made it a point to scrutinise the efficiency of the central government and asked State Health Secretary Nigam to recheck with officials if a study was being conducted as to why double vaccinated people were showing symptoms of decreased immunity. As part of the probe, CM Banerjee has directed the State Health Secretary to understand the reason for the same and if the said victims were being administered Covishield or Covaxin COVID vaccines.

CM Banerjee on fallen immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals

While attending an administrative meeting in North Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said that the recent influx of COVID cases were amongst those who have received both doses of the vaccine. She said, "There are reports. The reason is that the immunity given by the vaccine is not beyond six months. We all know that. Do not know how much you will be able to talk about it outside your home. But the fact remains.'' CM Banerjee added, "It may not be that these people (those affected by the pandemic after vaccination) are dying. But why will their immunity fall? It's not a single case, there are a number of them."

COVID situation in West Bengal

The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal grew grim on Monday as government portals notified of 989 more individuals testing positive for the virus. The state's caseload showed figures of around 15,86,455 cases, with Kolkata recording the highest number of new infections. The death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 19,055 as 10 more people succumbed to the virus. There are currently 7,882 active cases in the state, with 15,58,690 recoveries registered till now. Till Sunday, cumulatively over 7,20,61,253 doses have been administered in West Bengal, a health department official notified.

