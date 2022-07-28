Last Updated:

CM Basavaraj Bommai Cancels 'Janotsava Convention' Over Killing Of Karnataka BJP Worker

Amid the unrest over the killing of a BJP activist in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, CM Basavaraj Bommai announced cancellation of the "Janotsava convention".

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Basavaraj Bommai

Image: Facebook/@Basavaraj Bommai/Republic


In the midst of unrest over the brutal killing of a BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the cancellation of the "Janotsava convention". Notably, to commemorate his government's one year in office, an event at Vidhan Soudha and the "Janotsava convention"-- a mega rally at Doddaballapur were scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "We planned to celebrate the completion of a year of our government's formation tomorrow - 'Janotsava' at Doddaballapura, but are now cancelling the event." Adding further the Chief Minister announced that he will address a press conference on Thursday, July 28.

'Won't spare such elements at any cost': CM Bommai

Adding further he said, "My mind wasn't at peace after hearing the news, I gave directions to act on it then & there... it happened just a few days after Harsha's (Bajrang Dal activist) death... It's inhuman and condemnable." 

Speaking about those responsible for the killing of the BJP activist, CM Bommai said that a task force consisting of commandos will be trained to look after such elements. "Won't spare such elements at any cost. A task force of commandos will be trained along with an intelligence wing, they'll specifically look after such elements. Culprits to be nabbed soon... there are inter-state issues involved that's why I can't reveal everything now," he told reporters.

"Government will form a commando force with special training, intelligence, ammunition, resources to go after anti-national and terror groups conspiring to disrupt the peace & stir communal tensions in the state," Bommai said.

Karnataka BJP worker murder

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Karnataka's Bellare. Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop in Bellare was attacked by Kerala-registered bike-borne assailants with a machete when he was returning home after completing his business for the day. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but before the doctors could attend to him, he succumbed to his injuries. 

