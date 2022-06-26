CM Basavaraj Bommai Instructs Forest Dept Officials To Stay In Woods For 15 Days A Month

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday ordered all Forest Department officials from the rank of Principal Secretary to District Forest Officers (DFOs) to vacate their office and spend 15 days a month in the woods.

Additionally, he urged the authorities to exert greater effort in the coming five years to increase the state's forest cover from the current 23% to at least 30%.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday addressed an event to celebrate the golden jubilee of Karnataka State Forest Development Corporation Limited.

“Senior officials are rooted in Bengaluru. You are not coming out of your offices. Go to the forests, and stay there for 15 days a month. It will boost the morale of other personnel of the department. It will send the message that the senior officials are engaged in protecting the forests,” CM Basavaraj Bommai said. He argued for the need to revise the Forest Development Corporation's goals, arguing that expanding the forest cover should take precedence over focusing on making a profit.

“We need not grow eucalyptus for paper manufacturing. Stop planting eucalyptus and Acacia trees which are not conducive for our ecological balance. Think about planting alternative species of plants and trees,” he added.

Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the Green Budget: Basavaraj Bommai

The Chief Minister stated that approximately Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the Green Budget to carry out initiatives that would offset the ecological damage on an annual basis, noting that for the first time in the nation, the state budget this year has an exclusive Ecological Budget segment that seeks to offset the environmental damage.

Ecological balance could be maintained if the initiative is sustained for the years ahead, he said, adding that, “the state government is ready to grant an additional Rs 100 crore if the allocated Rs 100 crore is utilised effectively.” Further, stating that a special scheme has been formulated to encourage farmers to cultivate sandal trees, Bommai said this should enable the farmers to boost their income, and asked the officials to simplify the regulations for sandal cultivation.

Stressing the importance of preserving the biodiversity in Western Ghats and increasing the green cover in the state, he instructed the officials to prepare a vision document on forest development for the next 50 years.