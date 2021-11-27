CM Basavaraj Bommai Slams Congress For Seeking Imposition Of President's Rule In Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai criticised the Congress party for presenting a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking President's Rule, calling it "ridiculous." The Congress called on the governor to impose President's Rule by invoking Article 356 of the Indian Constitution due to the failure of the state's constitutional apparatus, citing the Karnataka State Contractors' Association's charges of corruption.

"The letter to Governor indicates the percentage culture that prevailed during the previous Congress regime towards the contractors," the CM told reporters after participating in Davanagere's "Constitution Day" celebrations. He noted, "The leaders of Congress are the ones who created the percentage culture. Congressmen have been raising it (percentage) on a regular basis. The latest visual media capture of a whispering chat between two Congress leaders has blown the lid off the Congress' percentage culture. The fact that the same persons have now filed a complaint with the Governor is ridiculous."

Bommai said the purported letter written by contractors that sparked the dispute lacked facts and did not cite any specific cases. It was just a general letter. "Even so, a probe has been ordered. Because Congress is so concerned about the percentage issue, all tenders approved during their tenure will be scrutinised."

In July of this year, the Karnataka State Contractors' Association sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi a memorandum alleging that contractors are forced to pay more than 40 per cent of the project cost as a bribe to government officers, concerned ministers, legislators, Lok Sabha members, and other officials of the concerned departments. Bommai has formed two committees, both of which will be led by retired judges, to investigate the Karnataka State Contractors' Association's alleged kickbacks in tender processes and the government agencies' estimation of amounts.

Congress Seeks President's Rule In Karnataka

On Thursday, a delegation led by Opposition Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and presented a memorandum requesting President's Rule due to the state's "failure of constitutional machinery." They were referring to charges made by the Karnataka State Contractors' Association that practically every project cost is paid to government personnel and elected representatives as bribes in order to avoid paying their dues. The delegation also requested a judicial investigation by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the charges made by the contractors' body in their communication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated July 6, 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)