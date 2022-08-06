CM Basavaraj Bommai Tests Positive For COVID As Karnataka Reports Over 2000 Fresh Cases

In a key development, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Saturday, August 06 and has isolated himself at his home. CM Bommai announced him being positive for the COVID-19 virus through his Twitter account on Saturday morning. He also urged those who came in touch with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 with Mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested," CM Basavaraj Bommai said in his tweet on Saturday. The Chief Minister who was scheduled to visit Delhi said that his trip to Delhi "stands cancelled".

I have tested positive for Covid-19 with Mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get urself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) August 6, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second time CM Bommai has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Earlier in January this year, Karnataka Chief Minister tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 in Karnataka

Karnataka on Friday recorded 2,042 new COVID-19 cases making the total active caseload tally in the state to 11,403. Of the 2,042 cases, about 1,309 cases were reported only from Bengaluru. According to the government's latest data for Friday, the day's test positivity rate stood at 6.32 per cent. With two deaths reported, the total death tally in the state now reached 40,113.

Notably, a total of 32,277 tests were conducted and as many as 1,704 people were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 39,64,998, as per the government's data.