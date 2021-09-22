CM Bhupesh Baghel Chides Centre For 'not Allowing' Chhattisgarh To Produce Ethanol

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed dissatisfaction against the Centre allegedly for not granting permission to the state to produce ethanol from paddy. He highlighted that the state has the equipment and paddy excess for ethanol production. The Chief Minister, speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day 'Vanijya Utsav' on Tuesday, emphasised that Chhattisgarh is rich in natural resources and has enormous potential for industry and trade.

"The state is known as the rice bowl of the world. Nowhere in the world produces so many varieties of rice. We used to export steel and rice primarily. The state has the resources of land, forest and water. Plus we also have the minerals. Bhilai Steel plant had proved to be the backbone of the economy of the state. That was the beginning of the industrial journey of Chhattisgarh," said Baghel.

According to the Chief Minister, the "entire economy" is a game of supply and demand. "Once our country did not have enough grains to feed its citizen. We had to import the grains. Now after the green revolution, we have a surplus of grain. As a result, farmers are not getting even the fair price of their crops. Now it becomes necessary to make alternative use of crops," he noted.

Baghel mentioned that India imports petroleum products and that if ethanol and other petroleum products are produced in the country, a lot of money can be saved. Baghel stated, "We can make ethanol from paddy, sugarcane and even maize. We already made plants producing ethanol from sugarcane and maize. We have surplus paddy. We have urged the Centre to give us permission to make ethanol from paddy. But the Central government is not giving permission. It has been 2.5 years, I have been seeking permission." "Is not it a national loss?" asked the Chief Minister.

Bhupesh Baghel attacks Centre

Baghel stated that there was once a boom in the power and energy sector when multiple power plants were built. "But, once again, there is a demand-supply imbalance. There is now excess power, and plants have suffered losses" he continued.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of green energy, stating that Chhattisgarh has now changed its priority to renewable energy. "We are moving towards green energy. Initiatives have been taken to produce electricity from cow dung. Several MoUs have been signed. Businessmen are very enthusiastic about producing electricity from cow dung," noted Baghel.

Baghel also mentioned that logistics continue to be a serious constraint for Chhattisgarh. "Chhattisgarh is a landlocked state. The port is around 900 km. Our industry says they do not get rakes. We need air cargo. We have urged the central government to give permission to Chhattisgarh for air cargo. I have met so many times with the union minister but they are reluctant to give permission," he concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)