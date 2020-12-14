CM Bhupesh Baghel Makes Sexist Remark Against MP Saroj Pandey, BJP Demands Apology

Stoking a sexism controversy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that BJP MP Saroj Pandey danced with former CM Raman Singh during a folk dance event in 2017, and attempted to make an issue out of it. This has irked the BJP and the party has demanded an apology for his remarks on Monday. Baghel made the remarks in Korea district of the state on Saturday in response to reporters' query about Pandey's statement that the Congress government led by Baghel was busy singing and dancing during the last two years of its rule.

Baghel said, "What was Saroj Pandey ji doing with the then Chief Minister Raman Singh ji and then state Assembly Speaker Dharamlal Kaushik ji in Suva dance function in Durg stadium? Suva folk dance in Chhattisgarh is performed by women. She (Pandey) was not setting a world record, but was dancing with the then CM. Suva dance is performed by women and what was the need of the CM to dance there?"

Condemning his remarks, state BJP spokesperson Rajesh Munat said it reflected his "ill mentality" and added that he should apologise to women. "Baghel should maintain the dignity of his post and avoid using such derogatory language. He has insulted the folk dance form and cultural and spiritual importance associated with it," he alleged.

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Slams Kejriwal's 1-day Fast 'theatrics': 'Do You Have No Shame?'

READ | After Punjab CM, Prakash Javadekar attacks Kejriwal's one day fast: 'This is hypocrisy'

Congress To Change Chhattisgarh CM?

Meanwhile, responding to speculation in a section of the media that the Congress in Chhattisgarh had a two-and-half-year chief ministership term formula, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said he would tender his resignation the moment the party high command asks for it. Incidentally, Baghel completes two-and-half years as CM next week.

When Baghel became CM in December 2018 pipping some others to the post, there was buzz in the media at the time that consensus was brought about by the party based on the sharing of tenure formula. "I am telling you right now that if I get an order from the party high command, I will immediately step down. I had taken charge on the direction of the high command and I will leave if the party leadership asks for my resignation," Baghel told reporters on being queried about the "formula".

In 2018, there were four contenders for the top post in Chhattisgarh — T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel and Charan Das Mahant, and Rahul Gandhi in legislative party meeting chose Baghel. However, TS Singh Deo had massive support within the party and sources at that time suggested that party has agreed upon a rotational chief minister arrangement between Baghel and Singhdeo.

READ | Congress To Change Chhattisgarh CM As Per 'formula'? Baghel Waits For high Command's Order

READ | We will sensitize people on how Farm Laws will be beneficial to farmers: Union Law Min