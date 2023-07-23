CM Biren Singh Speaks On Law & Order Situation In Manipur, Plans To Reinstate Internet

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh addressed the pressing law and order situation in the state, which has been marred by ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 3. The clashes have resulted in numerous casualties and inhumane incidents, drawing nationwide condemnation.

Chief Minister Biren Singh claimed that the law and order situation in Manipur has been showing signs of improvement, particularly in Imphal, where the situation is gradually returning to normalcy. However, he noted that there are still some challenges in Churachandpur due to ongoing demonstrations.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Biren Singh said, "Law and order situation improving in Manipur now. In Imphal situation becoming normal, little law and order situation exists in Churachandpur because of the demonstration which is on."

One significant measure taken by the government in response to the violence was the shutdown of internet services across Manipur since the eruption of violence in May. However, CM Biren Singh stated that his government is now considering the reinstatement of internet services in the state. He assured that he is closely monitoring the situation before making a final decision. "We are considering restoring internet in the state. I am closely taking stock of the improving situation," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the Manipur High Court, which had ordered physical trials to assess the feasibility of restoring internet services, is scheduled to hear the case on July 25.

Sixth arrest in the Manipur horror video case

In another development, Manipur Police in the investigation into the horrifying incident that took place on May 4 in the Kangpokpi district where two women were brutally paraded naked by an armed mob of men, arrested the sixth person. The viral video of the Kangpokpi incident sparked nationwide outrage and condemnation.

The latest arrest is of a juvenile, and earlier on the same day, a 19-year-old youth was also apprehended. Notably, the initial arrest in the case came a staggering 77 days after the shocking incident occurred, raising concerns about the handling of the investigation.

The incident, which took place on May 4, saw a mob of around 900-1,000 people attack B Phainom village, resulting in the death of two villagers. In addition to the fatalities, three women were subjected to horrific sexual assault and humiliation, with one of them reportedly being gang-raped. Disturbingly, it was reported that despite a complaint filed by one of the victims' family members on May 18, the police only lodged the first FIR 34 days later on June 21.