CM Bommai Announces Karnataka-Mumbai Region To Be Renamed As 'Kittur Karnataka'

During Karnataka’s 66th Rajyotsva celebrations on Monday, CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that the region connecting Mumbai and Karnataka will be renamed as ‘Kittur Karnataka’ in a few days. CM Bommai announced after hoisting the national and Kannada flag during the event.

The move comes after the state had already renamed the region between Hyderabad and Karnataka as ‘Kalyana Karnataka.’ "I have already announced that in the upcoming cabinet, we have decided to rename Mumbai-Karnataka region, will discuss it in the coming cabinet meeting and rename it in coming days," CM Bommai said at the Kanteerava Stadium.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the move was taken, keeping in mind the off and on interstate disputes that occur. He insisted that after the unification of Karnataka, border disputes started and later it was settled but still the quarrel is taking place. "Is there any meaning in calling this region Mumbai Karnataka, when so many things are happening? What is the point in calling it Mumbai Karnataka?" Basavaraj Bommai asked.

Regional Imbalance should go, development should be done: CM Bommai

Bommai highlighted that the lifestyle of the people should change with the change of the name of the region. The move aims at dismissing the regional imbalances to make way for development, he said he wants all the people to be happy under his regime.

Speaking on the same, Bommai said, "The lifestyle of the people of that region should change along with the name. Regional imbalance should go and development should happen. All the people of the state should be happy, our government is trying for it. Our government has determined not to let any area become backwards, whether at the Taluk level, district level or regional level."

Basavaraj Bommai further said that the government will not just change the names of the regions, but they will also work towards developing these two areas. Insisting on the development of Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka, Bommai asserted, "There are funds in Kalyana Karnataka region for the developmental works. In the upcoming budget, our government will reserve a Rs 3000 crore special package for overall development. Similarly, for the overall development of Kittur Karnataka, we will make plans and we are committed to the overall development of Kittur Karnataka."

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter