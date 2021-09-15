CM Bommai Bars Karnataka Officials From Demolishing More Temples After BJP Backlash

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to officials to not demolish temples in the state and revealed that a detailed guideline would be unveiled following a discussion with the Cabinet after a study of a Supreme Court order against illegally constructed religious structures. The Karnataka CM's remarks came after a temple near Nanjangud was razed, the video of which was shared by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, while the action was condemned by former CM Siddaramaiah.

A Supreme Court order passed in 2009 had directed the officials to demolish religious structures constructed on unauthorised public spaces, and over this, the state's Chief Secretary had written to the DMs to identify such structures. The move has sparked outrage from all quarters of the political and religious sphere in Karnataka, with the BJP's own MP from Mysuru publically calling out the government over its move to raze temples while the Congress too has condemned the Bommai-led government's actions.

As per reports, over 6000 such illegal religious structures have been identified out of which 93 of them are located in Mysuru.

Karnataka CM halts demolition drive of temples in state

Faced with protests from all corners, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai urged the officials to halt the demolition drive and said that a detailed guideline would be issued for the same after the SC order was studied in detail. "There should be no emergency or hurry to demolish temples anywhere in the state", CM Bommai told reporters on Tuesday. Further, Bommai informed that a show cause notice had been issued to the Mysuru DC and Tehsildar for razing the temple in Nanjangud without consulting others.

Opposition, BJP slam Karnataka govt for demolition drive

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had come down heavily on the government over the matter on Saturday. He had alleged that the demolition was done without consulting the people in the region and the action "hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus." Official sources said quite a number of religious structures have come up illegally on government properties in various districts, including roads, footpaths, parks and playgrounds. Following the demolition of the temple at Nanjangud, there is fear among the owners of these structures that these too would be razed, they said.

Rebel BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal demanded action against the officials who ordered the demolition of the temple. According to him, when the ruling BJP MLAs raised the matter in the BJP legislature party meeting, CM Bommai gave an assurance that such incidents will not take place.

