In the aftermath of massive waterlogging in Karnataka’s Bengaluru following heavy rainfall, the city’s municipal body city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) started a demolition drive against the illegal structures obstructing the Rajakaluve.

Speaking to reporters, Basavaraj Bommai responded to the demolition drive and said, "I want to clearly state that any structure that is obstructing the Rajakaluve will be demolished. A lot of people have been affected due to the rains. A few people have constructed their homes in a place where Rajakaluve has to be placed and blocked the area."

Notably, the Rajakaluve is a drainage system, which has been in place in Bengaluru for years. It is designed in a way that all lakes in the city are interconnected and if one lake overflows, the Rajakaluve will automatically distribute the excess water to other lakes.

Adding further, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "I have given clear instructions to locate the normal rainwater drainage system and not to discriminate during the process. It does not matter who has encroached on the area, everyone will be meted out the same treatment." Speaking about people being affected due to the severe floods in Karnataka's capital, the CM said, "Everyone has been affected because of the rains, including the IT sector and common people. I have given instructions to carry out the procedure at the earliest. The court has also taken cognisance of the matter and we shall follow whatever is instructed to us."

Demolition drive on houses obstructing water flow

Soon after the heavy rains that lashed down in Bengaluru and flooded the city, Bommai declared on Monday, September 12 that eviction notices have been served to those who have built houses illegally on the Rajakaluve, which has obstructed the free flow of water. The CM said that the closed Rajakaluve, due to illegal encroachments, has affected the flow of rainwater in the drain.

"The recent floods had affected not only IT/BT companies and workers but also the common people. Houses in low-lying areas too have faced problems. The work on the removal of all encroachments will be completed," Bommai said on Monday.

Accordingly, the drill was started by a team from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) targeting eight locations that were reportedly contributing to floods in and around Bellandur in the Mahadevapura zone.

Floods cause chaos in the Silicon Valley of India

Amid heavy rainfall, several areas of Bengaluru remained inundated and disrupted normal lives as people struggle with waterlogged roads and a flood-like situation. The heavy rainfall activity over the south of India particularly over the state of Karnataka and Kerala has inundated many low-lying areas in the states.

Among the affected areas are several places especially the low-lying areas in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, BEML Layout, and other adjoining areas