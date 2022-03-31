CM Bommai Says Karnataka 'peaceful & Progressive'; Urges People To Ensure Peace & Harmony

As the opposition continues to corner the BJP-led Karnataka government over the recent communal altercations in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, March 31, asserted that the state is known for 'peace and tranquillity' and urged everyone to maintain a cordial atmosphere in the state.

Urging people to maintain peace, he mentioned that the southern state is known for peace and progressiveness. “Everyone must work towards creating a peaceful atmosphere. Karnataka is known for peace and tranquillity. Please maintain peace and harmony in public spaces and everyone must lend their cooperation for this. Karnataka is known for peace and progressiveness. Everyone must ensure that peace prevails. When some social issues crop up, people must talk together, discuss and solve it," CM Bommai said in Kannada.

'Ensured law and order in state was not disturbed': CM Bommai

Speaking about the Karnataka High Court’s decision on the Hijab Controversy, he said, “Uniform has become mandatory, especially after the Karnataka High Court's recent judgement.”

On being asked about the ongoing controversy over BJP leader CT Ravi’s call for ‘boycotting Halal meat’ to abate alleged ‘economic Jihad’, CM Bommai on Wednesday clarified that his administration will look into the ‘serious objections’ raised on the issue.

"It (halal issue) has just now started. We have to study in entirety because it has nothing to do with any rules. It is a practice that was going on. Now, serious objections have been raised regarding it. We will look into that," Bommai had said.

"We will make our stand known later. Various organisations will be doing their campaigns, we know what to respond to and what not to. Where it is required, we will respond. We don't (respond) when it is not required," he added.

"Despite such things, we have seen that the law and order and the cordial atmosphere in the state is not disturbed. We will take care of it in the future as well,” Bommai asserted on Wednesday.

'Government's responsibility'

Earlier in the day, HD Kumaraswamy questioned the state government’s ‘silence’ on the growing attempts by the radical right-wing groups to "marginalise a particular community."

“It is the responsibility of the government to protect all 6 crore 50 lakh people in the state. It is their duty to protect all communities. They can not run the government by only looking after one community,” HD Kumaraswamy said while urging the government to take stringent action to control attempts by hardline groups to create communal rifts.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: PTI)