CM Channi-led Delegation To Meet PM Modi Regarding Extension Of BSF Jurisdiction In Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday convened an all-party meet in Chandigarh to discuss Centre's move on enhancing the jurisdiction of BSF.

Following the all-party meeting which was boycotted by the BJP Punjab unit, the state government released an official statement and informed that a delegation led by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will seek an appointment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge him to withdraw the notification for extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF).

As reported by ANI, the statement issued by the Punjab government read,

At an all-party meeting in Chandigarh today, it was decided to seek an appointment from the PM so as to enable the Punjab CM to lead a delegation of all political parties to urge him to withdraw the contentious notification for extending the jurisdiction of BSF.

Furthermore, Punjab CM Channi said that a session of state assembly will be convened if the government does not roll back its order concerning enhanced jurisdiction of Border Security Force (BSF).

The All Party Meeting unanimously adopts two resolutions condemning BSF notification and three anti-farmer laws. Chief Minister @CharanjitChanni announces to convene special session of Vidhan Sabha on this contentious issue and to outrightly revoke black agri laws. pic.twitter.com/wjHb4NZD5F — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) October 25, 2021

Regarding the all-party meeting, Punjab CM Channi said,

All parties unanimously passed a resolution that this notification should be rolled back by the Centre. If the Central government does not do it, parties decided that a session of Vidhan Sabha would be called over the issue.

He added,

It is like a raid on our rights in the federal structure. All political parties in Punjab will come together in the fight to make the Centre withdraw the notification. This is a matter related to state's law and order.

However, BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia slammed the opposition and clarified that apart from BSF, Punjab Police too can conduct searches.

"Along with the BSF, the Punjab Police can also carry out searches and register cases. Drones are used to smuggle weapons and drugs and to stop these illegal activities, the jurisdiction of BSF has been extended," Kalia said as reported by ANI.

Centre's decision to extend BSF jurisdiction

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on October 13 empowered BSF to conduct searches, seizures and arrests within a 50 km radius of territories along the international border in Assam, Punjab and West Bengal. The government had said that this will ensure 'zero tolerance' against terrorism.

The Home Ministry took the decision in the excise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 129 of the Border Security Force Act, 1948 (47 of 1968).

Earlier, the limit was at 15 km. Furthermore, in five northeastern states of Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur, BSF's jurisdiction was decreased by 20 km, where the force had authority up to 80 km earlier. In Gujarat, the guarding organisation's jurisdiction has been set at 50 km from the previous 80 km.

Almost all opposition parties in Punjab, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had opposed the Centre's move to enhance the jurisdiction of BSF to up to 50 km inside the international border. The opposition parties have stated the decision as an infringement on federalism and state rights. However, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had lauded MHA's move to extend the BSF jurisdiction.

