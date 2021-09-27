CM Channi Meets Punjab's Administrative Secretaries; Draws 100-day Roadmap For Efficiency

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held his first meeting with the administrative secretaries of the state departments on Monday. During the meeting, Channi exhorted his administrative secretaries to prepare a comprehensive 100-day roadmap of their respective departments. An official mentioned in a statement that this initiative was propelled to bring more efficiency and transparency in the governance.

Channi was recently picked as the leader of the state's Congress Legislative Party. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister on September 20. Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the Chief Minister after being locked in a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab CM Channi's first meet; urges clean, transparent and corruption-free administration

CM Channi, during his inaugural meeting, asked the administrative secretaries to submit detailed proposals to the Chief Secretary within a week. The CM, during the discussion, prioritised the efficient functioning of the core sectors of health and education. This step was taken to provide optimum healthcare facilities to the people of the state. Channi also reiterated the importance of imparting quality education to students, particularly in rural areas.

The newly inducted Punjab CM directed the administrative secretaries to discharge their duties diligently in ensuring a clean, transparent and corruption-free administration to people. Channi, while subjecting on the aforementioned points, maintained that this was the hallmark of the Congress government in the state.

Channi appended while stating the administrative secretaries,"I am soft and gentle but please don't mistake my gentleness for something that will let inaction go unnoticed,"

Channi on corruption, timely completion of projects and employee-friendly approach

Punjab CM Channi, while speaking on corruption, stressed the necessity to eradicate such wrongdoing at all costs. He added that the work of a common man should be carried out on priority. The Chief Minister, while making the above remarks, also said that justice should be bestowed to every citizen irrespective of his caste, creed and community.

Channi additionally urged the officials to proffer respect to the ministers, MLAs and elected representatives but reminded them that the rule of law should be the only criterion for decision making. The Punjab CM also asked the administrative secretaries to ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects besides implementing welfare measures. He urged them to follow an employee-friendly approach to resolve their issues amicably without resorting to agitation.

