CM Channi Overlooks Sidhu's Demand To Sack Punjab DGP Sahota; Transfers Predecessor Gupta

Amid infighting over the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as Punjab's DGP and Attorney General (AG), former DGP Dinkar Gupta was transferred with immediate effect. While the Punjab government posted Dinkar Gupta as Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporation, IPS MK Tiwari will assume charge of Managing Director, Punjab Police Housing Corporation. Earlier, the Channi government had appointed Anirudh Tewari as the Chief Secretary after shunting Vini Mahajan.

Dinkar Gupta is the husband of former Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan. Both Dinkar Gupta and Vini Mahajan were handling their respective portfolios during the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government. On September 25, Senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota was granted the additional charge of the Punjab DGP. As per PTI, the development came after DGP Dinkar Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer, proceeded on leave.

However, the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as Punjab DGP and APS Deol's appointment as Attorney General by the Channi government sparked infighting between Navjot Singh Sidhu and the newly-appointed Punjab CM. Sidhu had resigned as the Punjab Congress president on September 28.

Sidhu-Channi's tug of war over DGP & AG appointment

Sidhu's resignation shocked Congress, as he was appointed as the Chief of PPCC on July 23 amid a tussle with the then Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhu's resignation came after new CM Charanjit Singh Channi distributed portfolios to his expanded cabinet. As per Republic's sources, Navjot Sidhu had protested the appointment of APS Deol as state Advocate General and Iqbal Sahota's appointment as Punjab DGP.

Deol had represented former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in an alleged corruption case earlier this month when the Amarinder Singh government was under political pressure for allegedly failing in making any headway in the 2015 Kotakpura police firing case, in which Saini was an accused. Deol had appeared for Saini and other accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases in the High Court. In the past, Deol has also appeared for former CM Amarinder Singh in some criminal cases registered during the SAD-BJP regime. Sahota was the head of the SIT formed in 2015 by the then Shiromani Akali Dal government to probe the sacrilege incidents.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sidhu stressed that Congress came to power in 2017 owing to the public outcry for justice in the sacrilege cases and the drug trade. Asserting that Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the CM owing to his failure to take action on this front, he said that the appointments of the AG and DGP were akin to rubbing salt on the wounds of the victims.

However, Channi has continuously backed his decision over the appointment of the DGP Sahota and AG APS Deol.

