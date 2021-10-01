CM Channi Pays 'courtesy Visit' To PM Modi; Raises Three Key Issues Related To Punjab

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi paid a 'courtesy visit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Speaking to the media after the meeting, CM Charanjit Singh Channi pointed out that there was no agenda but there were 'healthy discussions' on a gamut of topics.

The newly-inducted CM outlined that he raised three Punjab-related issues in front of the PM - the issue of three farm laws, procurement of crops as well the Kartarpur Corridor issue.

Three issues raised by Punjab CM Channi before PM Modi

Punjab CM Channi, while addressing the media, elaborated on the issue of procurement of crops raised in the meeting with PM Modi. He said,

"The season of procurement is about to begin. The Centre government has pushed the scheduled date for the commencement of procurement from October 1 to October 10. Highlighting that there were preponements but never postponements, the Punjab CM added," I have requested him to get the procurement started immediately, and he has given me assurance that he will discuss this and will come to a solution."

Calling agriculture the 'main source of income' for Punjab, CM Channi then went on to talk about the issue of the three farm laws raised in the meeting. "I asked PM Modi once and for all, end this fight over the three bills," he said, underling that the PM was pondering over a solution for the same.

"I asked him to resume talks with the farmers, which for a while now has been halted. Talking to them is the only solution to the issue," he added. He also claimed that he has put his stand in favour of the withdrawal of the laws.

In the meeting, as per CM Channi, the issue of the Kartarpur Corridor was also discussed. "The Kartarpur corridor which n general circumstances is functional on Thursdays, has been kept shut because of the COVID scenario for a while now," he said and added, "I requested him to immediately open it so that the devotees can go."

Punjab political crisis

Days after Charanjit Singh Channi replaced Captain Amarinder Singh as the Punjab Chief Minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu relinquished his position as the President of Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner". Sidhu was adamant about his decision until he was approached by CM Channi, who convinced him for a meeting on Thursday.

Sources had informed Republic that during the meeting, Channi stood his ground in the tug of war with Sidhu over key appointments. In the meeting, Channi made it clear that the appointment of the DGP, as well as the AG, will not be overturned despite Sidhu's demands. The Congress high command, however, after the meeting, asked Channi to give in to the demands of Sidhu and overturn the appointments of DGP and AG.